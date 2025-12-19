UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $723,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,793,585 shares in the company, valued at $462,712,910.95. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $724,950.00.
  • On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $778,500.00.
  • On Friday, December 12th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $805,950.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $837,450.00.
  • On Monday, December 8th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $864,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $678,150.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $730,350.00.
  • On Friday, October 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $733,050.00.
  • On Monday, October 27th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $752,850.00.

UiPath Stock Up 1.3%

PATH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,565,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on UiPath

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 166.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in UiPath by 72.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in UiPath by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,114,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

