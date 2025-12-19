UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $723,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,793,585 shares in the company, valued at $462,712,910.95. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $724,950.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $778,500.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $805,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $837,450.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $864,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $678,150.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $730,350.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $733,050.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $752,850.00.

UiPath Stock Up 1.3%

PATH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,565,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 166.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in UiPath by 72.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in UiPath by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,114,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

