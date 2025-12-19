Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 85,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $5,443,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,831,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,398,526.28. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,298 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $3,397,968.84.

On Monday, December 15th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 130,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $8,950,500.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $68.16. 5,182,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -851.89 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $72.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 137,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

