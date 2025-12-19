First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Interstate BancSystem traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $35.9790, with a volume of 136481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIBK. UBS Group increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,065. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 13,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $440,114.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 959,109 shares in the company, valued at $30,777,807.81. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,232 shares of company stock worth $2,913,388. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,485.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.32%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

