Bryan Wheeler Sells 9,776 Shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,089,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average is $109.40. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 36.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 812,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,447,000 after purchasing an additional 207,170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,618,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 152,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and price?target raises lift sentiment and implied upside — Argus bumped its target to $152 and kept a Buy rating, Gordon Haskett raised its target to $150, and MarketBeat highlights JPMorgan’s upgrade/$166 street?high target. Higher targets and upgrades often support near?term buying interest. Argus Research price target Gordon Haskett boost MarketBeat turnaround

Multiple analyst upgrades and price?target raises lift sentiment and implied upside — Argus bumped its target to $152 and kept a Buy rating, Gordon Haskett raised its target to $150, and MarketBeat highlights JPMorgan’s upgrade/$166 street?high target. Higher targets and upgrades often support near?term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts (FY26: ~$6.43; FY27: ~$7.02; FY28: ~$7.54) and highlighted DG as a momentum stock — upgraded earnings power supports valuation and the street’s upside expectations. Zacks momentum article MarketBeat note on Zacks estimates

Zacks increased FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts (FY26: ~$6.43; FY27: ~$7.02; FY28: ~$7.54) and highlighted DG as a momentum stock — upgraded earnings power supports valuation and the street’s upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and other outlets point to an operational turnaround — improving traffic, margin recovery, stronger free cash flow and a plan to add stores/remodels (450 new US stores + remodels). Those fundamentals increase the case for multiple expansion and potential higher shareholder returns. Turnaround article

MarketBeat and other outlets point to an operational turnaround — improving traffic, margin recovery, stronger free cash flow and a plan to add stores/remodels (450 new US stores + remodels). Those fundamentals increase the case for multiple expansion and potential higher shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Small options exercise noted (Rod West, ~$25k) — operationally immaterial but a disclosure investors may track. Benzinga options update

Small options exercise noted (Rod West, ~$25k) — operationally immaterial but a disclosure investors may track. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares and EVP Roderick West sold 2,282 shares (disclosed filings). Multiple insider sales can be a cautionary signal even if not proof of negative outlook; size and timing matter versus institutional ownership. InsiderTrades alert SEC filing

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

