Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Sells $296,228.85 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $296,228.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,555,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.53. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.1%

Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 55,020,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,257,906. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 100.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Featured Articles

