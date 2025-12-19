loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 223,488 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 223,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $518,492.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,235.68. This trade represents a 50.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 217,774 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $496,524.72.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 308,379 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $706,187.91.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 290,108 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $699,160.28.
- On Monday, December 15th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 260,251 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $648,024.99.
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 230,815 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $620,892.35.
- On Tuesday, December 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 399,919 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,783.73.
- On Monday, December 8th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 369,266 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $1,037,637.46.
- On Monday, November 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 178,501 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $446,252.50.
- On Friday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,121,499 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $2,803,747.50.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 700,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $2,009,000.00.
loanDepot Stock Down 2.6%
loanDepot stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $749.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.05.
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 8,934.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.75 price objective on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on loanDepot from $1.45 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.58.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc (NYSE: LDI) is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.
Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.
