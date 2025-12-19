loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 223,488 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 223,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $518,492.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,235.68. This trade represents a 50.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 217,774 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $496,524.72.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 308,379 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $706,187.91.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 290,108 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $699,160.28.

On Monday, December 15th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 260,251 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $648,024.99.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 230,815 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $620,892.35.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 399,919 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,783.73.

On Monday, December 8th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 369,266 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $1,037,637.46.

On Monday, November 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 178,501 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $446,252.50.

On Friday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,121,499 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $2,803,747.50.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 700,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $2,009,000.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 2.6%

loanDepot stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $749.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 8,934.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.75 price objective on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on loanDepot from $1.45 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc (NYSE: LDI) is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.

Further Reading

