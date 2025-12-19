QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells $446,561.10 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $446,561.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,526.75. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $175.25. 25,210,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 114,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 58,072 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,979.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 165,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 159,960 shares in the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.