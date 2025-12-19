Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Shares Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 2,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 88,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

ASAIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sendas Distribuidora has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15.

Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast?moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

