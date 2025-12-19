Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading Up 6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.1750. 3,329,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,073,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,122.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

