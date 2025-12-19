Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 43.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) rose 43.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 7,214,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,130% from the average daily volume of 586,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.12 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyharbour Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.12.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Stock Up 43.1%

About Skyharbour Resources

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.07 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.