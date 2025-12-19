iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 3.9% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBGL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF
- What is a support level?
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.