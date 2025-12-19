iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 3.9% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBGL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2055 and December 15, 2055. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg ICE 2055 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.