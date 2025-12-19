Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.37 and last traded at $159.72. Approximately 9,688,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,639,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

