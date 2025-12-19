ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,062.68 and last traded at $1,055.9750. 2,288,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,661,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,036.31.
Key ASML News
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators argue ASML’s market dominance and high barriers to entry remain intact, helping defend pricing and long-term margins. ASML’s Market Dominance Remains Unshaken by Workaround Attempts
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg profiles ASML’s rising public role and geopolitical importance, which can strengthen its negotiating position with customers and governments. Europe’s Indispensable Chipmaking Company Finds Its Voice
- Positive Sentiment: Intel installed the industry’s first commercial High-NA EUV tool (ASML Twinscan EXE:5200B), signaling early customer adoption of ASML’s highest-end systems — a direct revenue and backlog catalyst if others follow. Intel installs industry’s first commercial High-NA EUV lithography tool
- Positive Sentiment: Industry analysis notes that greater EUV adoption in logic and DRAM should lift ASML’s ASPs and services mix over time, supporting margins. Will EUV Adoption in Logic and DRAM Lift ASML’s Margins Over Time?
- Positive Sentiment: ASML shares recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting investor optimism about demand and durable competitive advantages. ASML (ASML) Outperforms Broader Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays issued a “Neutral” rating — a reminder that some sell-side views expect more moderation in shares despite the long-term story. ASML Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays
- Neutral Sentiment: Elevated investor search interest signals attention but not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search ASML
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports claim Chinese teams have reverse-engineered or built prototype EUV/EUV-like machines and upgraded older ASML tools to boost AI-chip production — a direct threat to ASML’s long-term exclusivity and to export-control effectiveness. China reverse-engineers the most advanced chip-making machine
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage details Chinese workarounds — upgrading legacy ASML kits and using ex-ASML engineers to create domestic prototypes — which could reduce future demand for ASML systems in that market and pressure geopolitical tensions. China upgrades ASML kit to get around US controls
- Negative Sentiment: Financial Times and other outlets report China boosting AI-chip output by retrofitting older ASML machines — a nearer-term challenge to ASML’s addressable market in China. China boosts AI chip output by upgrading older ASML machines
- Negative Sentiment: Deep dives describe a secret “Manhattan Project” effort in China to build EUV-capable systems, and multiple outlets cite prototypes assembled by former ASML employees — a structural IP and geopolitical risk. Inside China’s ‘Manhattan Project’: China Moves Closer to Chip Self-Reliance
- Negative Sentiment: Further reporting on prototypes and ex-ASML engineers highlights enforcement and export-control limits, raising uncertainty about ASML’s China exposure over time. China reportedly has a prototype EUV machine built by ex-ASML employees
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Degroof cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,175.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,171.83.
ASML Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,043.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $884.48. The company has a market cap of $415.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.
ASML Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.
Institutional Trading of ASML
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
