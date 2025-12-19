ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,062.68 and last traded at $1,055.9750. 2,288,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,661,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,036.31.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Degroof cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,175.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,171.83.

ASML Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,043.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $884.48. The company has a market cap of $415.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

