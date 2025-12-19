AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $229.47 and last traded at $227.44. 18,590,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 6,369,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $401.98 billion, a PE ratio of 172.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 496.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,288,200,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,959,000 after purchasing an additional 713,148 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

