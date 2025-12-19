Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $247.00 and last traded at $245.12. Approximately 10,421,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,788,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $459.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $340.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, President Capital upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 3.69.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total value of $10,954,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.27, for a total transaction of $770,742.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 791,804 shares of company stock worth $240,485,568. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $224,663,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $198,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

