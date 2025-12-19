Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.54. 1,323,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,210,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 5.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $545.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,428,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 459.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 387,104 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,190.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

