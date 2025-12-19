Matthew Rizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $45,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,078,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,640,140.56. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Friday, December 12th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $47,475.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $47,925.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $46,950.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $48,225.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $41,750.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $43,675.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,588,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,428,527. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.53 and a beta of 2.26. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a current ratio of 19.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKT

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.