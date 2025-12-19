Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.0660. Approximately 110,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 660,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNRG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a market cap of $846.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.49. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,781.92. The trade was a 5.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,705. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

