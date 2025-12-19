Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 1,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.2950.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,282.47 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.