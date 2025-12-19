Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.82. 7,425,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,003,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.54.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 224.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $326,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lucid Group by 2,398.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 12,146,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,469,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,885,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

