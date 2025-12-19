Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton Ault III Buys 2,069 Shares

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $10,158.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 147,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,717.64. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 18,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,392. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 2.14% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

