Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) CFO Sells $153,330.00 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CFO Sonia Jain sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $153,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 243,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,984.90. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cars.com Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of CARS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 2,962,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,031. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $770.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.37 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cars.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

