Insider Selling: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) SVP Sells 1,507 Shares of Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,507 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $36,906.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,442.19. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Jeanette Sellers sold 640 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $16,518.40.

nCino Stock Up 1.5%

NCNO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,436. nCino Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.31 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 186.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in nCino by 5,022.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in nCino by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

