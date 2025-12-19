James Carl Stewart Sells 350,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) Director James Carl Stewart sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $2,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 575,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,740.98. This represents a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Carl Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, James Carl Stewart sold 368,254 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $2,161,650.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.83. 15,119,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,495,368. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

