Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Harold Shlevin Sells 24,499 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) Director Harold Shlevin sold 24,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $172,472.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,760. This represents a 79.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 28.9%

Shares of GALT stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $282.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stores Impacting Galectin Therapeutics

Positive Sentiment: FDA written response aligns with the company on the proposed patient population for a registration trial of belapectin and the company will pursue a follow?up Type C meeting to finalize trial design; management says new biomarker data will be presented. This reduces some regulatory uncertainty for the lead program. Galectin Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Galectin Therapeutics this week:

GALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 423,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

