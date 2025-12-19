Cornelius Boone Sells 4,462 Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,673,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,398. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in eBay by 40.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in eBay by 26.3% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 10,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,183 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $187,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

