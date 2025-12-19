Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 24,498 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 24,498 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $948,807.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,710. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 135,502 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $5,199,211.74.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 14,152 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $539,191.20.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 145,848 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $5,520,346.80.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 36,664 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $1,324,670.32.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 123,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $4,501,764.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,762.06.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 149,063 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $5,804,513.22.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $6,180,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $6,137,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,590 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $999,784.00.

NYSE IOT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,209,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $13,464,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Samsara by 37.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,082,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

