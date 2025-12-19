Tuyl Christopher Van Sells 10,813 Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Tuyl Christopher Van sold 10,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $290,977.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 149,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,616.30. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.56. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 142,750.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 138.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Immunovant from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

About Immunovant

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant’s approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company’s lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

Further Reading

