David Sienko Sells 207,553 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) VP David Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 906,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,705.40. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 139,598,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2,390.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $8.75 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

