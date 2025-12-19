D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Up 30.1% – What’s Next?

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $3.1230. Approximately 192,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 408,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEPS. Zacks Research raised shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.07 price target (down previously from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.29.

Get D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Stock Up 37.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative return on equity of 113.69% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 14.4% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 15,941,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,252 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,912,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 314,719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.