Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Up 5.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $197.28. Approximately 65,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 318,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.65.

Specifically, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,693,440.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 816,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,639,601.92. This represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Gorzynski acquired 38,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.50 per share, with a total value of $7,271,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 644,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,398,712.50. The trade was a 6.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis acquired 12,760 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,406.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 785,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,849,903.45. The trade was a 1.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average of $146.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $526.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 361.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 146.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 48.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.