Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.9850, with a volume of 4795811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $520.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $121.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -29.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $80,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,491.84. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $299,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,282,669.80. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 481,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high?quality, transit?oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live?work?play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.