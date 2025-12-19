City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.9350.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

City Developments Stock Up 1.7%

City Developments Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country’s largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The company’s core activities include property development, investment and management.

Featured Stories

