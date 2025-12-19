CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) Issues Earnings Results

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. CSLM Acquisition had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 437,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,654. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.80. CSLM Acquisition has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSLM Acquisition news, Director Adam Gishen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,997.96. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of CSLM Acquisition to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CSLM Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on CSLM Acquisition from $3.00 to $5.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CSLM Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

Featured Stories

