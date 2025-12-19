Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Anta Sports Products Trading Down 4.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

About Anta Sports Products

Anta Sports Products is a China-based designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of sportswear, footwear and accessories. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jinjiang, Fujian province, the company operates a multi-brand portfolio and a broad retail and digital distribution network. Anta’s core business includes performance and lifestyle athletic apparel, sports shoes and related sporting goods sold through company-owned stores, authorized dealers and e-commerce platforms.

Product offerings span casual and performance categories for adults and children, covering footwear, apparel and accessories.

