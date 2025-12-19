Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.7850. 798,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,092,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $624.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,707,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 1,164.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,569,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,615 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 925.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 794,401 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.

