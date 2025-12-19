Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.7972, but opened at $0.7507. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.7507, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

About Wynn Macau

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

Further Reading

