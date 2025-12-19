Marcus & Millichap (MMI) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE DEV” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Marcus & Millichap to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Marcus & Millichap pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marcus & Millichap pays out -312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 42.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap’s peers have a beta of -6.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 734% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50 Marcus & Millichap Competitors 192 671 298 11 2.11

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.92%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies have a potential upside of 24.57%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million -$12.36 million -171.12 Marcus & Millichap Competitors $1.49 billion -$82.46 million 2.57

Marcus & Millichap’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Marcus & Millichap. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap -0.89% -0.58% -0.43% Marcus & Millichap Competitors -14.50% -44.25% -1.74%

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

