Analyzing Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skandinaviska and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska 0 1 1 0 2.50 Western New England Bancorp 0 2 0 1 2.67

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.04%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Skandinaviska.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska 19.57% 13.76% 0.78% Western New England Bancorp 10.33% 5.58% 0.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska and Western New England Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska $17.60 billion 2.37 $3.39 billion $1.52 13.45 Western New England Bancorp $122.74 million 2.21 $11.67 million $0.66 20.09

Skandinaviska has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. Skandinaviska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Skandinaviska has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skandinaviska beats Western New England Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance. In addition, it offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; private wealth management; investor services; asset management and life insurance products that include funds, tailored portfolios, and life insurance; fixed income, commodities, debt capital market, and equity research; investment banking; venture capital; and cash management products comprising integration service, file integration network, and payment solutions. The company serves large corporates, financial institutions, private individuals, and small and medium-sized companies. It operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the United States, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Brazil, India, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Ukraine, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts. It also offers residential real estate loans, including first mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines, and secured by one-to-four family residential properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as letters of credit, revolving lines of credit, working capital, equipment financing, and term loans; commercial mortgage loans; construction and land development loans; home equity loans comprising home equity revolving loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, spa and pool, collateral, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

