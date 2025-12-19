Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$165.81 and last traded at C$165.18, with a volume of 944133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$159.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$144.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business had revenue of C$663.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

Featured Articles

