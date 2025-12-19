Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 36475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Stria Lithium Trading Up 13.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$16.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Stria Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Stria Capital Inc and changed its name to Stria Lithium Inc in April 2014. Stria Lithium Inc is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.