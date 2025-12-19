WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.87 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 3679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $631.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 140.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

