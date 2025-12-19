North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 369 and last traded at GBX 369, with a volume of 132837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365.

North American Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 360.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 345.92. The company has a market capitalization of £423.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North American Income Trust had a net margin of 88.41% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

