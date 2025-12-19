Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.30 and last traded at $103.0860, with a volume of 202288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Vicor Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 14,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,344,554.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,516.92. This trade represents a 30.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,075,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,822.52. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 172,791 shares of company stock valued at $15,776,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Featured Stories

