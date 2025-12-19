Critical Contrast: Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Itm Power and Enovix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itm Power $33.35 million 16.23 -$58.30 million N/A N/A Enovix $23.07 million 73.48 -$222.24 million ($0.81) -9.70

Profitability

Itm Power has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

This table compares Itm Power and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itm Power N/A N/A N/A Enovix -525.93% -61.78% -25.41%

Risk and Volatility

Itm Power has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Itm Power and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itm Power 0 1 0 1 3.00 Enovix 1 4 5 0 2.40

Enovix has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.79%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Itm Power.

Summary

Itm Power beats Enovix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itm Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

