Promising Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – December 19th

Welltower, American Tower, and Prologis are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, manage or finance property assets — including real estate investment trusts (REITs), property developers and property-management firms — whose earnings depend on rental income, property values and financing costs. Investors buy them to gain exposure to commercial and residential property markets for dividend income and potential capital appreciation, while accepting sensitivity to economic cycles and interest-rate movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Featured Stories