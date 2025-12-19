Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 249,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 264,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Star Diamond Trading Down 14.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

