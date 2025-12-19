Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 89,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,817% from the previous session’s volume of 2,296 shares.The stock last traded at $325.00 and had previously closed at $313.60.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.26.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab’s science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

