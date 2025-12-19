Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $28.7670. Approximately 887,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,153,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 99,384 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 496,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 128,837 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

