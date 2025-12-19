Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.2970, with a volume of 9704697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 11.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The company had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.02 million. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,066.50. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 758.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,727,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,595 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 245.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 1,743,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 257.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,362,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 1,701,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,551,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,801,000 after buying an additional 1,637,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

